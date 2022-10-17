Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase in Gurgaon

The naked body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase near Iffco Chowk in Gurgaon on Monday evening, said police, adding that prima facie, probe found that she was murdered and her body was dumped in a suitcase near bushes on the roadside near Iffco Chowk on National Highway 48.

Police said the woman, who appeared to be in her early twenties, was yet to be identified. According to police, around 4.30 pm, an autorickshaw driver noticed a suitcase lying abandoned and went to check.

“When he opened it, he was shocked to see the body stuffed in the suitcase. She was naked and had injury marks. It appears that an effort had been made by the accused to erase marks on her arm,” said a police officer.

Police said the driver reported this, following which several police teams reached the spot.

Deepak Saharan, DCP West, said, “Dead body of a woman has been found in a suitcase. A preliminary probe has found that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was bundled into a suitcase and dumped here. Efforts are on to ascertain her identity. The body has been sent to the hospital and the DNA has been preserved. The autopsy would be conducted by a medical board. An FIR is being registered and the accused shall be arrested soon. The body does not appear to be too old suggesting that the death was recent. We will take the assistance of the crime branch and cyber cell teams to crack the case.”

Police said they were checking CCTVs to trace the accused.