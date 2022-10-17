scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase in Gurgaon

Police said the woman, who appeared to be in her early twenties, was yet to be identified. According to police, around 4.30 pm, an autorickshaw driver noticed a suitcase lying abandoned and went to check.

Police said they were checking CCTVs to trace the accused. (file)

The naked body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase near Iffco Chowk in Gurgaon on Monday evening, said police, adding that prima facie, probe found that she was murdered and her body was dumped in a suitcase near bushes on the roadside near Iffco Chowk on National Highway 48.

Police said the woman, who appeared to be in her early twenties, was yet to be identified. According to police, around 4.30 pm, an autorickshaw driver noticed a suitcase lying abandoned and went to check.

“When he opened it, he was shocked to see the body stuffed in the suitcase. She was naked and had injury marks. It appears that an effort had been made by the accused to erase marks on her arm,” said a police officer.

Police said the driver reported this, following which several police teams reached the spot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The man who bet on Neymar wants his moneyPremium
The man who bet on Neymar wants his money
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Climate of uncertainty: How unseasonal rains and volatile energy demands...Premium
Climate of uncertainty: How unseasonal rains and volatile energy demands...

Deepak Saharan, DCP West, said, “Dead body of a woman has been found in a suitcase. A preliminary probe has found that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was bundled into a suitcase and dumped here. Efforts are on to ascertain her identity. The body has been sent to the hospital and the DNA has been preserved. The autopsy would be conducted by a medical board. An FIR is being registered and the accused shall be arrested soon. The body does not appear to be too old suggesting that the death was recent. We will take the assistance of the crime branch and cyber cell teams to crack the case.”

Police said they were checking CCTVs to trace the accused.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 07:41:59 pm
Next Story

Sena’s Thackeray faction stages agitation demanding construction of tunnel at Autram Ghat

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement