Woman shot at by stalker who landed at doorstep with a gun

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly shooting at a 24-year-old chartered accountant, at her residence in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. The accused, identified as Harish Kumar, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, said police.

According to police, Kumar had been stalking the victim for the last five years, and was upset that she had got engaged to another man.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “We have arrested Harish, who was unemployed, after registering an FIR of attempt to murder at Bharat Nagar police station. He was identified on the basis of CCTV footage. Further investigation is underway.”

Police said the woman is working as a CA for a private company in Gurgaon. She lives in Ashok Vihar with her relatives, while her parents reside in Shahdara. “The incident took place around 10.25 pm when someone rang our bell and she went to open the door. Seconds after she opened the door, the accused opened fire and she fell down. The accused got scared and managed to escape after dropping the pistol,” her grandmother said.

A PCR call was made and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she is currently recuperating. She is out of danger, said a senior police officer.

“The woman’s family members informed police that Harish had been stalking and threatening her after her engagement. He also lives in Shahdara, and his parents were informed about his actions, following which both families sat together to discuss the issue. Harish’s family promised that they would talk to him, but he did not stop stalking the woman,” said a senior police officer.

“On July 17, Harish’s family disowned him, following which he bought a gun from Muradnagar with his cousin’s help,” the officer said, adding that on Sunday morning, a raid was conducted and the accused was arrested from his residence.

