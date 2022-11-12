Woman kidnaps two-month-old infant for ‘sacrificial ritual’, apprehended

The Delhi Police apprehended a woman for allegedly kidnapping a two-month-old infant to use in a sacrificial ritual from South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur on Friday. Police said the woman had got the idea to sacrifice a male child to “resurrect her father”, who had died in October.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said they received information on Thursday afternoon at Amar Colony police station regarding the child’s kidnapping. According to the DCP, the infant’s mother said the accused had met them at Safdarjung Hospital and posed as a person from an NGO involved in childcare. The accused also told them that medicine would be provided free of cost along with consultations for the mother and child.

The DCP said the accused went to the family’s home in Garhi area on Thursday and asked the child’s mother to let her take the infant for an outing. The mother told her niece to go with her. Both went in the accused’s car, where she allegedly offered a cold drink containing sedatives to the young woman, who then fell asleep. The DCP said the accused then left her in Ghaziabad, after which she told her aunt about the incident.

The DCP said the accused’s residence was traced after analysing CCTV footage and the registration number of the vehicle. However, she was not found there during a raid. At 4 pm on Friday, police received information that the accused would come to the Arya Samaj temple in Kotla Mubarakpur, where she was caught in a raid and the infant safely recovered.

Police noted that the accused had a prior criminal history of robbery and burglary. A case was filed under IPC sections 328 (hurt by poison etc) and 363 (kidnapping).