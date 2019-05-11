Delhi: Woman jumps on Metro track, has a narrow escape

A 50-year-old woman, who allegedly attempted suicide Friday by jumping in front of a Metro train at Seelampur station, had a lucky escape as she fell into the empty space between two train tracks as the train passed next to her.

Advertising

According to police, the woman took the extreme step as she was fed up with harassment by debtors after her husband’s garment business suffered losses. “She felt insulted for the past nine months as people used to turn up outside her house demanding money. Her family told us that they had a good social standing and were on good terms with neighbours earlier. But now, people barely spoke to them,” said a senior police officer.

A CISF spokesperson said the incident took place at 9.46 am. The woman, who has two sons and a daughter, left her house without informing anyone. Police said she was the only passenger at the platform. “A sweeper saw her edging dangerously close to the tracks and told her to stand back. When he moved away, the woman jumped onto the tracks,” said a police officer.

The CISF shift-in-charge, Akhtar Ali, and another officer pulled out the woman from the tracks.

Police took her for a medical examination and found that she sustained injuries to the spine. “We will not be filing a case. The woman just needs counselling,” the officer said.