‘Woman held for orchestrating acid attack on boyfriend’

Five days after a 19-year-old woman and her boyfriend sustained burn injuries after an alleged “chemical attack” in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, police have arrested the woman for allegedly orchestrating the same.

In the incident on June 11, the woman’s 24-year-old boyfriend, who was riding the two-wheeler the couple was on, also sustained burns to his face, neck and chest.

DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said, “Prima facie, it appeared that someone threw a chemical on the woman’s face to exact revenge… on Sunday, she disclosed that she threw a house-cleaning liquid at the man as he insisted on breaking up with her while she wanted to marry him. She said the two were in a relationship for three years.”

During questioning, the man revealed that minutes before the attack, the woman had asked him to remove his helmet as it was disturbing her. “She wanted to deface him, leaving him no other choice except to marry her,” the DCP claimed.

Police said the man first suspected a friend of the woman’s. “During questioning, the woman’s behaviour was suspicious; she was a little apprehensive and wasn’t cooperating.”

Police said she eventually revealed that “she kept the house-cleaning liquid in her purse and wanted to throw it on the man’s face”. “He was riding the two-wheeler so he couldn’t tell where the liquid came from,” said a police officer.