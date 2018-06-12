Woman found dead in hotel: Autopsy says no external injuries

“We come from a humble family and my daughter cannot afford to go to a five-star hotel. Why did that man leave the hotel that night? These questions must be answered by police,” said her father. (Representational Image) “We come from a humble family and my daughter cannot afford to go to a five-star hotel. Why did that man leave the hotel that night? These questions must be answered by police,” said her father. (Representational Image)

The mystery over the death of an 18-year-old woman at a five-star hotel in east Delhi has deepened, with the post-mortem examination not being able to establish the cause of death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pankaj Singh said, “The post-mortem report has not been able to ascertain the cause of death. The report has mentioned that there were no external injuries on the body. We have sent the viscera samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini to establish the cause of death.”

Singh said that in cases pertaining to cadavers with no external injures, the initial post-mortem report may not be able to ascertain how the person died.

On Thursday, the woman was found dead inside the bathroom of Holiday Inn at Mayur Vihar. Police said she and her 20-year-old boyfriend had checked into the hotel, but he left soon after claiming his father was ill.

The following morning, the man made several calls to his girlfriend, which went unanswered. He then called the hotel and asked them to check on her. Staff found her dead on the bathroom floor with head injuries, ostensibly because of the fall.

Police said they have questioned the boyfriend several times in connection with the case but have not named him as a suspect yet. Meanwhile, the woman’s family has demanded his arrest. “We come from a humble family and my daughter cannot afford to go to a five-star hotel. Why did that man leave the hotel that night? These questions must be answered by police,” said her father.

Police claimed that her room was locked from the inside. “Until the cause of death is ascertained, everyone may be a suspect,” said DCP Singh.

