Woman delivers baby outside emergency wing of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, family alleges negligence

A woman delivered her baby on the floor outside the emergency department of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning, with the family alleging that she spent the night there after not being let inside the maternity ward or labour room.

“The doctors were not allowing her inside, they said that she is not in pain, she is not in pain. We kept telling them that she is,” a family member is seen saying in a video that has emerged since the incident.

The hospital, however, maintains that the woman was not denied admission. “Her papers clearly show that she was advised admission, but she did not reach the ward. There was probably some breakdown in communication. We do not know what happened, but she delivered the baby on her way to the emergency department in the morning. In fact, our nurses and doctors helped in the delivery,” the hospital spokesperson said. The mother has been admitted to the gynaecology ward and the baby is in the nursery at present.

With around 100 deliveries each day, Safdarjung Hospital has one of the busiest obstetrics and gynaecology departments in the city. Being a tertiary care centre, the hospital cannot refuse admission to anyone. “We cannot refuse anyone, we do not refuse anyone. We admit and treat the patients on the floor if we have to,” said a doctor at the hospital. Two to three patients sharing beds, even maternity beds, are a common sight at the hospital.

In fact, when the number of patients was restricted across government maternity and labour rooms in the city at the height of the pandemic to prevent in-hospital spread of the Covid-19 virus, it triggered a crisis here with women running around from one hospital to the other to deliver babies.

“She was not refused admission. Her papers show that the doctors at the gynaecology receiving room had, in fact, put her down for admission but she was asked to get an ultrasound within the hospital before that. She did go in for the ultrasound, but never turned up at the ward at night,” the doctor said.

Usually, if a patient is in active labour, hospital staff escort her to the labour room. But in this case, as the woman was to be admitted to the ward, she was asked to go on her own. The hospital has asked the head of the department of gynaecology to submit a report on the incident. “We will get more clarity on what happened once we get the report,” the hospital spokesperson said.