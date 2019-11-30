Delhi: Woman dead while boarding train, family claims help took time

RPF inspector Bhupinder Singh said, “We rushed to the spot with gas cutters and pliers. It took us an hour because we had to cut all the steps of the footboard.” (Representational Image) RPF inspector Bhupinder Singh said, “We rushed to the spot with gas cutters and pliers. It took us an hour because we had to cut all the steps of the footboard.” (Representational Image)

A visit to Delhi’s Medanta hospital from UP’s Shahjahanpur for her daughter’s treatment took a fatal turn for a woman, who fell on the tracks while boarding a moving train at the New Delhi Railway station Wednesday.

The victim, Neelam Saxena, was on her way home to UP with her husband and two daughters, and was trying to board Kashi Vishwanath Express. According to police, Saxena fell in the gap between the train and the platform.

The family also alleged that the Railway Police Force (RPF) took over 40 minutes to arrange a cutter, and then took another hour to pull Saxena out. “They told us that they didn’t have the equipment and that it would take some time to get the cutters,” claimed her daughter, Anushka.

RPF inspector Bhupinder Singh said, “We rushed to the spot with gas cutters and pliers. It took us an hour because we had to cut all the steps of the footboard.”

A N Jha, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, claimed said that Saxena was trying to board a moving train. She was declared dead on arrival at the Lady Hardinge Hospital.

The victim’s husband, Dinesh Chand Saxena (46), said, “We got late to the railway station as we got stuck in traffic. When we reached the platform, the train had started moving… I helped my daughters board… but Neelam fell. We screamed for help and somebody pulled the chain to stop the train.”

In separate incidents, two other persons fell trying to board a moving train at Nizamuddin Railway station. They were pulled out in time by RPF.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App