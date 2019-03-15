Delhi: Woman beaten to death on suspicion of theft; no arrest yet, say police

A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by a group of men over suspicion of theft, outside a factory in Outer-North Delhi Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman who was accompanying the victim has been arrested on charges of theft.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that “no one has been arrested” for the woman’s alleged murder as a “magisterial inquiry is on and evidence is being collected”.

The two women left home at 4.30 am to collect garbage in Outer-North district. Around 6.15 am, police received a PCR call that “two thieves were caught red-handed by workers of a factory in the area,” said Sharma.

Twelve hours later, the 45-year-old died at the hospital. “I received a call after 7 am from police that my mother and another woman had been arrested, and that my mother was at the hospital. When I reached the hospital, I saw that my mother had been beaten up from head to toe… she was crying in pain and begging for water,” said the woman’s 20-year-old son on Thursday afternoon.

While the family denied the theft allegations, Sharma said that the “woman was caught red-handed while stealing and was beaten up by people present there”. “The two women broke the partition and entered the factory… The 45-year-old was not even made to visit the police station; she was arrested from the hospital and presented before the magistrate. In 2017 too, a similar case of theft was registered against the woman,” said DCP Sharma.

The woman is survived by six children, the youngest being seven years, and earned Rs 200-300 daily. Her husband died four years ago after a prolonged illness, and left behind a loan of Rs 2 lakh, claimed her son.

The family lives in a rented one-room house and are uneducated. “My mother wanted us to study, but we never had enough money. She was hoping to send my youngest brother to school in a year or so. Now how will I manage things alone?” said her son, looking at a photo of his mother, dressed in a pink suit, on his phone.

“What right do people have to beat another person? She was a human being. If she did commit a crime, call the police. Who will raise her children and pay off the debt that her husband left behind?” said the woman’s brother.