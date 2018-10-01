Delhi: Woman alleges rape at ashram, three arrested

As per the Delhi Police, the incident took place on July 10, and the woman was allegedly forced to make sexual relations with the main accused by her colleague and the ashram employee. (Representational Image) As per the Delhi Police, the incident took place on July 10, and the woman was allegedly forced to make sexual relations with the main accused by her colleague and the ashram employee. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a self-styled yoga and spiritual guru at his ashram in west Delhi. The matter came to light when the woman approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) through email on Friday. An FIR was filed in the matter on Friday under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and three people — including two women — were arrested on Sunday.

DCP (west) Monika Bhardwaj told The Indian Express, “Main accused Hari Narayan has been arrested along with an ashram employee and another 25-year-old woman, who is the survivor’s colleague.”

As per the Delhi Police, the incident took place on July 10, and the woman was allegedly forced to make sexual relations with the main accused by her colleague and the ashram employee.

“The woman wrote an email to the DCW about the incident, after which the police was informed. An FIR was registered and the police conducted a raid Sunday morning at the accused’s ashram from where the ashram employee was nabbed… the survivor’s colleague was arrested from NCR, and Narayan from Uttarakhand on Sunday evening,” said a police officer.

As per the DCW, the woman was “introduced to the ‘healing cult’ by her colleague, who took her to the ashram. The ashram employee engaged her in a conversation and even though the survivor wanted to leave, she was requested to stay the night to finish the soul and body cleansing process.”

The DCW added that the woman was made to bathe, and then fed a meal, which was allegedly laced with intoxicants.

“The survivor’s colleague then entered the room semi-nude and allegedly touched her inappropriately… then the main accused entered the room naked and allegedly raped her,” said DCW.

