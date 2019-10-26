Delhi air quality expected to turn ‘severe’ post-Diwali

With the air quality index already in the ‘very poor’ category, Delhi-NCR is gearing up to face even worse levels of air pollution which are expected to further deteriorate post Diwali.

Advertising

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the National Capital Region’s overall air quality index (AQI) is expected to enter the “severe” category for a short period of time on Sunday night, but the situation would be not as bad as last year, PTI reported.

As per the Delhi administration order, only a few green crackers are allowed to be burst this Diwali and the Delhiites will have to content themselves with phuljari and anars as sales of all non-green crackers have been deemed illegal.

The air quality index at Anand Vihar in the national capital was recorded as 342 (very poor category) at 4 pm Saturday. The worst category for AQI is the ‘severe’ category which falls in the range of 401-500.

Advertising

Also, as a countermeasure to limit the pollutants, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority Friday banned construction activities in the national capital and satellite towns between 6 pm and 6 am from October 26 to 30.

EPCA chairman Dr Bhure Lal, in a letter to the chief secretaries, said the construction ban includes hot mix plants, stone crushers and construction activities such as earthwork, which have the potential to generate dust.

“According to the task force assessment, the air quality situation during the next few days due to festival, meteorology, stubble burning is expected to be challenging. IMD has informed the task force that wind speed and directions will be fluctuating… On October 28, fog is also expected,” Dr Lal said in the letter Friday.

Traffic Police in Delhi-NCR has also been asked to deploy more manpower to ensure smooth flow of traffic and impounding of “visibly polluting vehicles.”

The authority has also asked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) implementing agencies in NCR towns to be on high alert and enforce the law for controlling polluting activities.

Strict enforcement of the ban on conventional firecrackers and zero tolerance to the operation of illegal industries and use of unauthorised fuels has also been directed.

With PTI inputs