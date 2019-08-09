WiFi project to be rolled out in 3-4 months: Delhi CM

The Delhi Cabinet Thursday approved the long-delayed WiFi project, which has been “scaled down” keeping technological changes in the last four years and reduction in data charges in mind. The project will be rolled out within three-four months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a press conference minutes after the Cabinet meeting ended.

The project will be executed in a “rental model”, wherein the company which wins the work tender will make all necessary investments in activating 11,000 WiFi hotspots across the city. The Delhi government will make payments under a “per hotspot per month” model, which will come to about Rs 100 crore per annum, said Kejriwal.

As reported by The Indian Express on August 4, out of 11,000 hotspots, 4,000 will be in bus shelters while the rest — 100 each in every Assembly constituency — will be in public places like parks, mohalla clinics etc. Each hotspot will cover a radius of 50 metres. Upto 200 people will be able to simultaneously access the internet at such points. Every user will be able to use up to 15 GB data per month.

The proposal came to the Cabinet a week after the Expenditure Finance Committee cleared it. The committee’s observation that “due to changes in technology and reduction in data charges, the project was scaled down” also found an echo in Kejriwal’s words. “There has been a change between 2015 and 2019. Data rates have also come down. This is the single biggest initiative of its kind by a government anywhere in the world,” he said, adding the decision was taken keeping the youth in mind.

As per official notings, the original proposal, initiated by the PWD, was to cover 20 lakh households. In its 2015 manifesto, the AAP promised to make free WiFi available all over Delhi to “bridge the digital divide”. Under the approved model, an official statement said, “The responsibility of the entire project shall lie with the Concessionaire along with ownership of the installations.”

Kejriwal said depending on the experience of the first phase, the government will take a call on whether or not to scale up the project further.