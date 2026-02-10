Why TMC didn’t sign no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla: ‘Instead of trying to flex muscles…’

The Speaker has been under attack for not allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to quote from or speak about former Army chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir. (Express file photo/Anil Sharma)

The Opposition on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with signatures from all INDIA bloc members, except the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which said it would like to wait for a few days to give the Chair time to reconsider the issues.

TMC Parliamentary Party Leader for Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee, made it clear that the party “believed in being more tolerant” and did not want to “flex muscles” through the notice.

“The Congress will be able to answer. My stand is we should be seen as someone who is more tolerant—and we are. Otherwise, what is the difference between the BJP and us? We have always represented …and are always tolerant. Always shown restraint. We have belief in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi…and we also have immense respect for the Chair and the institutions,” Banerjee said, speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex.