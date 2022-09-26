Who is Harsh Solanki, the sanitation worker Kejriwal hosted Monday?

When he spoke at Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) meeting with safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) Sunday, asking AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come to his house for a meal, Harsh Solanki seemed surprised when Kejriwal issued an invitation too.

Asking Solanki and his family to visit the CM’s residence in Delhi, Kejriwal said he would send flight tickets for the family.

On Monday, when Solanki, his mother, and his sister reached the Delhi CM’s residence in Civil Lines, he was in tears as Kejriwal presented him with a bouquet.

A safai karamchari, Solanki, 20, lives with his two siblings, and parents in Gandhinagar.

According to AAP officials, he is a contractual sanitation worker with the civic body in the Gujarat capital.

On Monday, Solanki and his family first went to a mohalla clinic and a Delhi government school, before heading to the CM’s house for lunch. He presented Kejriwal with a portrait of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

According to AAP officials, Solanki then asked the CM and AAP leaders if the family could visit the Valmiki Temple in Delhi.

Solanki and his family will return to Ahmedabad Monday night.

After the meeting, Solanki said, “It’s a very proud moment for us… I still can’t believe that I am standing here with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sir… feels like I am daydreaming with open eyes… In the last 75 years, no political leader invited a Dalit family to their house for lunch and dinner. He (Kejriwal) is the first leader in the country who invited a Dalit family to his house and had lunch together.”

I will meet the entire community next time I am in Ahmedabad: Kejriwal

At his house Monday, Kejriwal said he will visit Solanki’s home the next time he is in Ahmedabad.

“Today, Harsh Solanki and his family came to my house and we had lunch together. My family members and I are very happy, we all sat together and had lunch and had a lovely time. I am thankful to the Solanki family for coming to my house from Gujarat. Next time, whenever I go to Ahmedabad, I will visit Harsh’s house and meet the entire people in his community,” the Delhi CM said.