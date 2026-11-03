IIT graduate who became Delhi cop: Who is ACP Manasvi Vashishtha?

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha, who was suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, had served as Personal Security Officer (PSO) to then Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar until the latter’s resignation in 2025.
A 2019-batch DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officer, Vashishtha’s career has included postings with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and in the Delhi Police Security Unit.
The suspension came hours after he and over a 100 officers protested outside the Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers following a scuffle between lawyers and police at Delhi’s Shahdara police station on October 23. Vashishtha was one of two officers transferred.
Born and brought up in Jaipur, Vashishtha comes from a family of doctors. He pursued a degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, between 2009 and 2013.
He joined the SSB in 2016. During his four-year tenure with the force, from 2016 to 2020, he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.
Vashishta subsequently joined the DANIPS as part of the 2019-20 batch. Following his initial training and posting in Delhi, he was transferred to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2022.
There, he served as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Diglipur and Havelock before returning to Delhi in December 2024.
In the national capital, Vashishta held several assignments within the Delhi Police.
In December 2025, he was posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gandhi Nagar, where he served for approximately three months.
Vashishta was later part of the Delhi Police Security Unit, where he was involved in security arrangements for the AI Summit and the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In March 2026, he was once again posted as ACP, Gandhi Nagar.
Vashishta is married and has two children, a three-year-old and a six-month-old.
Soon after his suspension, Vashishtha said: “‘Main aahat nahi hua hoon, mazboot ho gaya hoon (I am not hurt; I have become stronger)’. The law of land will follow and justice will prevail.”
The MHA did not specify the grounds for the proposed proceedings.
“During the suspension period, the officer’s headquarters will be Delhi, and he has been barred from leaving the headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority. The officer will be entitled to a subsistence allowance equal to the leave salary he would have drawn on half-average pay or half pay, along with dearness allowance if admissible on that basis — subject to a certificate that he has not been employed in any business, profession or vocation for profit, remuneration or salary,” it added.