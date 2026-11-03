IIT graduate who became Delhi cop: Who is ACP Manasvi Vashishtha?

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha, who was suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, had served as Personal Security Officer (PSO) to then Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar until the latter’s resignation in 2025.

A 2019-batch DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officer, Vashishtha’s career has included postings with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and in the Delhi Police Security Unit.

The suspension came hours after he and over a 100 officers protested outside the Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers following a scuffle between lawyers and police at Delhi’s Shahdara police station on October 23. Vashishtha was one of two officers transferred.