Weekly Horoscope, June 19, 2022 – June 25, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Saturday, June 18, 2022
Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 5:00:09 am
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)
Your stars indicate a massive personal and professional turnaround. Actually, this could take place any time over the next month, so be prepared. In terms of family affairs, parents seem to be more important than children. At the very least, you must observe the dictates of authority and tradition!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)
It looks very much as if Taureans will divide into two groups. On the one hand, there’ll be those smitten with a sudden desire to leave home in search of adventure. On the other, will be a substantial group who embarks on a quest for spiritual meaning. What links the two is a deep conviction that the world could, indeed must, become a better place.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)
Joint financial arrangements loom large, and anything which occurs this week will require urgent attention – don’t delay any more than is absolutely necessary. At the heart of your current mood lies the feeling that you may have been undervalued in the past, and that you should now be paid the respect you are due.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)
The key to successful personal relationships is to participate in all social gatherings as much as possible but, at the same time, to retain a certain sense of detachment. That way you’ll be less likely to be taken in by unrealistic promises, or to be dismayed by those who get upset without reason.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)
You may well be concerned by the sheer number of chores, duties and obligations which seem to be rolling in your direction. It does look as if you’ll now have the chance to abandon all your commitments, but never do so without considering the consequences. The best advice is to be selective, hanging on to what can never be replaced.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)
If you have never had a reputation as a wild party-goer, now is the moment to acquire one. Many people say that this is a time for children, so have you considered what fun it would be to revert to childhood and have a really good time? Why don’t you shrug off all those narrow-minded expectations and lighten up?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)
As fate would have it, this is one of those periods when you are liable to face last-minute domestic and family emergencies. The best astrological advice is therefore to remain cool, calm and collected and take nothing for granted. The better you manage your affairs now, the less the chance of your losing control.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)
If you’re travelling this week there’s one golden rule: check, check and check again. Make sure you have everything you need, confirm all directions and see to it that all arrangements are understood by everyone concerned. The best place for seductive and romantic encounters remains the home or, at least, any place where you can recreate a homely atmosphere.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)
Now is the time to pay special attention to anyone who feels that they have been ignored or taken for granted. Such feelings may exist only in their imagination, but that makes them no less concerning. You should also be aware that financial generosity could be one of the best ways of oiling your emotional wheels!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)
A powerful and harmonious Sun-Moon alignment will be seen as a moment to inaugurate a series of new cycles, mainly personal ones. It is also, as luck would have it, an excellent time for making a fresh start in a number of family relationships: please lay the upsets and regrets of the past to one side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)
Venus’ celestial marriage with Uranus is a classic indicator of new emotional commitments. In a broader sense, it reveals that this is an extraordinarily suitable period for making discreet declarations of undying love. As far as work is concerned, you should now be thinking in terms of a new collaboration once business picks up again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)
If you’re not the life and soul of the party now, you’ll miss out. Granted, there’s the usual emotional turmoil going on inside your Piscean soul, but that shouldn’t stop you letting it all hang out. The only draw-back is your continuing tendency to keep your feelings to yourself, which cannot be good for easy communication.

