Week ahead: Cooler weather, thundershowers in Delhi

Rain lashed several parts of the city Friday, bringing relief to residents. The city, which is seeing below normal temperatures since Saturday, saw temperatures plunge further after Friday’s rain.

While the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius (around 3 pm), the temperature dropped to 25.6 degrees Celsius by 5.30 pm due to strong winds and rain.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered official for Delhi, saw 2.4 mm of rain between 5 pm and 8.30 pm. Palam saw heavier rainfall at 7.6 mm. A Western Disturbance over Himachal Pradesh, IMD officials said, was behind the rain and the pleasant weather in Delhi over the past three days.

“The maximum temperature at this time of the year is usually between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. This time, an extended Western Disturbance has caused the maximum temperature to remain below normal by at least two degrees. The coming week will also see below normal maximum temperatures, along with a couple of days of thundershowers,” officials said.

Officials added that there are chances of light rain and winds on Saturday as well. With the impact of crop residue burning along with dust storms impacting city’s air, the rain washed away particulate matter.