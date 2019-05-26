Delhi: Waterlogging hits Violet Line services

Days after a technical fault in the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line led to chaos, services were impacted on a portion of the Violet Line on Saturday morning due to “waterlogging”.

Train services from Mandi House to Kashmere Gate were operated on a single line from 11.25 am to 11.50 am due to a minor signalling issue.

A statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) read, “In the morning, some water-logging was also observed in the Kashmere Gate-Lal Quila section, due to which trains were moving at a restricted speed till 11.15 am.”

An official said that some minor seepage in the underground sections can occur occasionally “and the system is well equipped to handle such occurrences”.

The Yellow Line snag a few days ago had brought the city to a standstill, after thousands were stuck inside two Metro trains for over an hour. The issue had led to trains running late and traffic jams across the city.