Water supply to be affected in several parts of Delhi today

Water supply is likely to be affected in parts of Delhi Thursday amid falling water levels at the Wazirabad pond, said officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The water supply is likely to be affected in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), parts of South Delhi and Delhi Cantonment, and parts of North Delhi including Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, and Civil Lines. The water supply is also likely to be affected in parts of Tughlaqabad, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Greater Kailash, and Burari. It is likely to remain disrupted till the water level at the pond improves, according to the DJB.

On Wednesday, the level of the pond at Wazirabad had fallen to 667.6 feet against a normal of 674.5 ft, according to the DJB. The Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants draw raw water from the Wazirabad pond. Consequently, water production has been hit at these plants, and the one at Okhla.

While the Chandrawal plant has a capacity of 90 million gallons per day (MGD), the plant at Wazirabad has a capacity of 120 MGD, and the smaller plant at Okhla provides 20 MGD.

Water levels at the Wazirabad pond began to deplete around the end of April, and the water supply in the city has been disrupted multiple times since then. The DJB had written to the Haryana Irrigation Department requesting an additional 150 cusecs of water to maintain the required level of 674.5 ft at Wazirabad. In its communications with the Haryana officials, the DJB had said that the requirement of water is more in Delhi in the summer and that the river had nearly dried up.

From March to May, Northwest India as a whole, which includes the basin states of the Yamuna, recorded a rainfall deficit of 64 per cent. Only 41 mm was recorded against a normal of 113.3 mm.