Water supply hit: DJB writes to Haryana again

With water supply being affected on account of low water levels at the Wazirabad pond, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has written to Haryana’s irrigation department once again — this time requesting water to be released from the Somb river, a tributary of the Yamuna.

The letter written notes that level of the pond at Wazirabad had fallen to 667.60 ft against the required level of 674.50 ft. It adds that “the river has become almost dry at the Wazirabad pond”, and that water production at Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants had reduced by 85 MGD (million gallons per day). Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants, which draw raw water from Wazirabad pond, have a combined capacity of 210 MGD.

DJB also said Delhi’s raw water requirement is 1,133 cusecs, of which it’s only getting 949 cusecs. “A team of DJB officials was sent to Dadupur barrage where the Somb river discharges into Yamuna through DD-2. It was observed that whole of the Somb river water has been stopped, even though Somb river was full of water. Somb river is a tributary to the Yamuna and helps maintain flow. It is requested to release the Somb river water to the Yamuna…,” the letter states.

In April and May, the DJB had written to Haryana’s irrigation department requesting 150 cusecs of additional water to meet the demand. In response, Haryana officials had communicated that the full share of water to Delhi is being supplied.

In a letter from May 12, the Haryana irrigation department wrote to DJB saying “shortage of water at Wazirabad, if any, is solely due to internal mismanagement of water by DJB, and Haryana has no role in it”. “However, if DJB requires additional water, then written request in this regard should be made on proforma for request of additional Yamuna waters, finalised and circulated by UYRB (Upper Yamuna River Board)… so the same can be placed before competent authority for decision,” the letter stated.