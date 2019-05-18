Washing utensils outside her home, woman killed

A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her neighbour, who objected to her spilling water while cleaning utensils, in South Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Thursday, police said.

Advertising

The woman, Rekha, was stabbed in front of her daughter, allegedly by the accused, Gopal Singh. “We arrested Gopal and have recovered the knife from him. As per our information, he got into a confrontation with the woman after which he stabbed her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya.

The incident took place in the afternoon, when the woman was cleaning utensils outside her house. The accused, who was passing by, grew angry when she threw the left-over water.

The woman’s relative, Pardeep, claimed, “I was outside my house when I heard her daughter crying, ‘Mummy ko chaku maara hai’. When I ran towards her house, I saw Gopal on top of Rekha, stabbing her. I snatched the knife and caught hold of him.”

Advertising

Soon, locals gathered at the spot and some of them began beating up the accused. Pardeep made a PCR call and police arrived at the spot.

“We took her to AIIMS Trauma Centre in an ambulance, but it was too late,” he said.

The victim’s family members have claimed that the accused also had a verbal spat with her 10 days ago on the same issue.

“It was not his property. She was throwing water outside her own house. We are unable to understand why he would kill her over such a petty reason,” Pardeep said.