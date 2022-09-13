Walking back home from school, girl dies after iron grill falls on her in Northeast Delhi

A 13-year-old girl died after an iron gate fell on her in Northeast Delhi on Monday afternoon. Police said the child was walking past the premises of a power discom in Khajuri Khas when the incident happened.

According to police, the Class 6 girl, the daughter of an auto driver, was heading back home with two other girls when the gate fell on her, with the iron rods on top of the gate striking her in the head. The other students were not injured. Locals then began to gather at the spot after the incident.

Police removed the gate and sent the girl to a hospital, where she was declared dead during treatment.

Police said a case under IPC section 304a (causing death by negligence) had been registered in connection with the incident.