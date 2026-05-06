Amid spate of deadly blazes in Capital, Delhi plans firefighting master plan

Three days after nine people were killed in a blaze that broke out at a four-storey residential building in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar in East Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive Firefighting Master Plan for the Capital, aimed at preventing fire incidents and the loss of life and property in the city.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta asked all concerned departments to submit a report within 10 days, which includes a detailed blueprint identifying vulnerable areas, recurring causes behind fires, gaps in the existing system, and preventive measures required to address them, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Home and Power Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, and senior officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), power utilities, and other departments.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Gupta said all departments linked to fire prevention must become “more accountable, responsive and better equipped” to ensure there is no negligence in handling fire-related emergencies.

Expressing concern over recent fire incidents in the city, Gupta warned that strict action would be taken against officials found negligent. “No laxity will be tolerated in matters related to public safety,” she said.

The CM also directed the Fire Department to increase manpower, open new fire stations, and procure modern equipment, while assuring budgetary support for the same. Further, Gupta asked departments to analyse past fire incidents and prepare an effective response framework to minimise casualties during emergencies.

Gupta also directed the MCD to ensure that illegal constructions do not come up in residential areas and that roads and lanes remain free from encroachments, to allow unhindered movement of fire tenders during emergencies.

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The CM asked power department officials to exercise caution while granting electricity connections and to regularly inspect electrical infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

The government will also launch a public awareness campaign on fire safety and conduct mock drills in residential colonies to improve emergency preparedness among residents, officials said.

Minister Sood said the government planned to strengthen the DFS over the next 25 years with modern machinery and advanced firefighting equipment.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, organisations, and religious institutions, along with multiple government departments, will be involved in the awareness campaign, Sood said.

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The Indian Express had earlier reported that the first fire tender which reached the site of the blaze in Vivek Vihar on Sunday was “only half-filled, while the second arrived late and the escape ladders brought by the team were short in height,” as per sources in the Delhi government.