Delhi: Vice-principal of govt school kept money for learning material, claims govt

The Delhi government suspended the vice-principal of a government school on Friday — the day of her retirement — for allegedly keeping a part of the money meant for teachers to purchase teaching-learning material.

Gomti Devi, the vice-principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (Annie Besant) in Mayur Vihar’s Phase II, was suspended after an inquiry was conducted. When contacted, Devi said she was being victimised for being from the scheduled caste.

An order issued on August 30 by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash read, “In exercise of power conferred by sub rule (1) of Rule 10 of CCS Rules 1995 hereby places Gomti Devi under suspension with immediate effect. It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Gomti Devi should be in Delhi and shall not leave the headquarter without obtaining permission.”

According to the government, teachers are given Rs 500 to purchase teaching-learning material, which includes, stationery, globes, maps and charts. The government has alleged Devi was giving Rs 350 from the amount to teachers, and keeping Rs 150, claiming it was “GST deduction”.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia had ordered the inquiry following complaints. Following the completion of the inquiry, she was suspended.

Devi, when contacted, said: “The Education Minister and the Director, Education, had come to the school for inspection. The computer lab was not working so I told them I have informed the company and officers about it. As I raised my voice against the officer, I am being subjected to this. I am a single woman and an SC candidate, so an easy target. I have 40 years of service without facing any such allegation… why should I do all this when my career is at an end? I have been in this school for the past five years.”

She said she received the suspension notice at 12.30 pm on Friday: “Now they will stop my gratuity and all financial benefits. I don’t know what to do.”

