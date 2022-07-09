VHP Haryana releases helpline for Hindu community; will help people to procure arms licences for self defence, lodge FIRs

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Haryana has announced a helpline number to provide assistance to the Hindu community to ‘fight against the heretic and anti-national forces’. The helpline number was released for all districts of Haryana at a meeting held in Gurgaon on Friday. Bajrang Dal members also attended the meeting.

VHP Haryana members said that in light of recent incidents such as the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur and the rising ‘religious fundamentalism of jihadist forces’, it was imperative to release a helpline to help the Hindu community.

Members said that they will help Hindus, who receive threats, to procure arms licences for ‘self defence’.

“Self defence is a right available to everyone. Considering the atmosphere that exists today, if any person wants to keep licensed arms for self defence, what is the problem in that? We support this (Hum iska samarthan karte hein). Through the helpline, we will help Hindus to procure arms licenses. If anyone receives a threat, we will speak to the administration and ask them to provide them license for a weapon. We will provide them counsel in how to procure an arms license. Everything will be done within the confines of the law,” said Pawan Kumar, President, VHP Haryana.

On Sunday, a panchayat organised at a temple in Manesar, claiming to represent the Hindu society, had called for an economic boycott of “Muslim shopkeepers and vendors”. The panchayat, attended by members of VHP and Bajrang Dal, had urged the gathering to form village-level committees to enforce the boycott in their respective villages. Several speakers at the panchayat had spoken taking up arms for a ‘dharam yudh’.

“These anti-national forces want to weaken the country. Hindus are being killed. People are offering bounties of crores and threatening Nupur Sharma, posters insulting Hindu deities are being shared…This is not acceptable and we have decided that the Hindu society will not be quiet. If any Jihadi threatens or harasses our Hindu brothers, we are announcing a helpline number for their assistance, whether it is legal, economic or medical assistance. People from Hindu community who call on this helpline will be provided assistance. We will file FIRs against these people and seek legal action and remedies. If anyone posts any objectionable post on social media, we will get a complaint lodged. We will not take law into our hands. The message must go out that the Hindu community is united and it stands with every Hindu,” added Kumar.

He added that they have learnt from ‘reliable sources’ that many illegal immigrants and Rohingyas have infiltrated and settled in Haryana and the administration should initiate an enquiry into this. “There should be a probe as to how many Rohingyas have entered Haryana and those having illegal documents must be identified. How did they manage to get fake documents?” said Kumar.