Vasant Vihar ‘triple suicide’: Family may have planned it months ago, say police

Mobile phones and electronic devices of the three women who allegedly committed suicide at their Vasant Vihar home have been sent for forensic examination as the search history indicated that they may have planned this, police said.

On Saturday night, Manju Devi and her daughters Anshika (26) and Ankita (30) died after inhaling toxic fumes from an angithi inside their home. The family had sealed their windows from the inside with foil and tape. A cooking cylinder was also left open. The angithis and other items were recently.

The investigating team said the daughters allegedly wrote several notes – police have recovered 8-9 of them – on the emotional and financial stress they faced after their father’s death due to Covid last year.

A senior police officer said, “Some of the suicide notes run into multiple pages… We now suspect the women had been planning this for months. The search history on the mobile phones indicates (this). They also watched videos on YouTube… Their phones have been sent for further examination.”

One of the notes recovered from a door on the house says: “Do not try to save us as we do not want to live. Saving can give us brain damage. It is worse than living… We beg you. Don’t try to save us. Save yourself instead.” They also taped ‘warning’ notes on the doors, stating the house was a “gas chamber” and that there was “carbon monoxide gas” inside which was lethal.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C had earlier said: “Manju’s husband, who also owned the house, died of Covid in April 2021 and the family had been depressed since then. Manju was bedridden due to an illness. Prima facie, it appears they died due to suffocation.”

Another note, written in Hindi, stated that the family was depressed because they lost all support after the father’s death. “They were in distress and mentioned they wanted to be closer to their father. They also wrote about their financial and emotional crisis… They asked their tenants to vacate so they could execute their plan and not hurt anyone. The note suggests they planned to do this before…,” said the officer.