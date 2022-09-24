scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Various decisions of Centre based on Gandhian philosophy: VP Dhankhar

He also described as "a very dangerous trend" the belief among a section of the people that only the philosophy they believed in was right, adding Mahatma Gandhi listened to every point of view.

VP Dhankhar, GandhiDhankhar said it was Gandhi's ideology that 18 crore families were given free cooking gas connections to help them get rid of conventional fuels to prepare food. (File)

The Narendra Modi government’s philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas’ is a Gandhian thought and it rises above “all politics”, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.

He also described as “a very dangerous trend” the belief among a section of the people that only the philosophy they believed in was right, adding Mahatma Gandhi listened to every point of view.

He was speaking at an event to mark the 90th foundation day of Harijan Sevak Sangh here.

Asserting that all are equal before the law, he said every person, irrespective of his power or history, is bound by the law of the land.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...

Keeping in mind Gandhi’s principles, 90 crore people were provided with free food grain during two years of Covid. This was beyond any country’s imagination, Dhankhar said.

“The Mahatma’s soul will be satisfied” as the government ensured two doses of coronavirus vaccine to crores of people during the pandemic, he added.

Dhankhar said it was Gandhi’s ideology that 18 crore families were given free cooking gas connections to help them get rid of conventional fuels to prepare food.

Advertisement

Further, he said people who were once scared of entering banks were connected to banking at their doorsteps.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 03:15:39 pm
Next Story

Adhir writes to Birla, seeks chairmanship for Congress of at least one substantive Parliament panel

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement