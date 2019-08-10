Mob assaults man over rumours of transporting slaughtered cattle in Greater Noida, 5 held

A contractor engaged by Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation was assaulted by a mob in Greater Noida over rumours that he was carrying slaughtered bovine, officials said on Saturday. Five of the accused have been arrested, while a search is on for others, the police said.

Advertising

The contractor, Mahendra, was carrying carcasses of three cows, two calves and 12 buffalow claves for disposing them when he was attacked around 9 pm on Friday near Gaur City roundabout, the police said.

“The contractor was carrying the dead animals with permission from officials concerned and taking them in a vehicle with an attached trolley to the dead animal disposal plant near the Chijarsi river,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anti-social elements intercepted the vehicle near Gaur City and damaged the vehicle, breaking its windshield and overturned the vehicle. They also attacked the driver,” the spokesperson said.

Advertising

He said two of the cows belonged to an NGO president and a Delhi High Court lawyer, both of whom have told the police that their bovines had died and were being taken for disposal by the contractor through the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.

“Despite permission, the anti-social elements spread the rumour of animal slaughter and attacked the contractor,” the police official said.

When the matter was reported to Bisrakh police station, a team soon reached the spot and five accused, including a woman, were arrested, he said.

An FIR has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault on public servant to deter them from performing duty) , 341 (wrongful restraint), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), among others.

They have also been booked under provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, he said. Some other accused in the case are at large and will be nabbed soon, the spokesperson added.