US national found dead at Delhi hotel

A 35-year-old US national was found dead at Taj Palace Hotel Saturday morning. Additional DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the man was identified as Muni Jaitly, a businessman. “The incident was reported to us by Primus hospital, which said the hotel administration had rushed the man to hospital. His body has been preserved in the mortuary for post-mortem,” he said.

Police said Jaitly had checked into the hotel on Thursday. His family called the hotel reception when he did not respond to their calls. “Hotel staff broke open the door and found him lying unconscious,” an officer said.

“We have checked CCTV footage and it has been established that no one entered his room. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC in the matter,” Singhal said.