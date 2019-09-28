Unnao rape: Landlords unwilling to rent house to victim’s family, Court asks DCW to assist

A Delhi court on Saturday directed the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) to assist the family of the woman, who was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in getting accommodation in the national capital.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, during in-camera proceedings, gave the direction after the counsel for the rape survivor told the court that landlords were unwilling to give their premises on rent to them for a short duration and due to the background of the case, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

The court asked the chairperson of DCW to nominate a team of two counsellors to assess the family’s residential requirements and assist them in locating and providing suitable place in Delhi at a reasonable rate on rent or in any government accommodation for a period of at least 11 months, he said.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on September 30.

The counsel for the rape survivor and her family was asked earlier by the court to make necessary residential arrangements here after they said they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in Uttar Pradesh, their native state.

The woman was brought to AIIMS after an accident on July 28, following the Supreme Court’s orders.

The family is getting CRPF security.

During Saturday’s proceedings, the counsel for the rape survivor said that although a few accommodations were looked into, none of the landlords contacted were willing to provide their premises for rent to the family.

The court also directed DCW to oversee rehabilitation measures of the children in the family and ensure their further education and skill developments to their liking in Delhi.

“Whatever expenditure that may be incurred in this case be intimated to this court, including terms of the lease agreement and rent, so those appropriate directions may be passed to the government of Uttar Pradesh for reimbursement of direct payment or for provision thereof,” the court said.

It had earlier framed charges against the MLA for allegedly kidnapping and raping the woman in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor. The rape survivor’s father was arrested on April 3, 2018 in a case by the police under the Arms Act. He died in judicial custody six days later.