United Nations shortlists Noida, Greater Noida for ‘global cities’ initiative

The United Nations has shortlisted Noida and Greater Noida to participate in its Global Sustainable Cities 2025 initiative. A letter from the United Nations Global Sustainability Index Institute, confirming the cities’ participation, was recieved by Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) B N Singh, which will then be forwarded to the UP government.

Both cities will be among 25 cities across the world which have been selected in five categories by the UN Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) cities initiative.

As part of this initiative, the UN will enter into an agreement with the city administration to provide multi-million dollar funding to work towards realising SDGs. The UN will also sponsor the PHDs of 51 students in Noida who contribute to the programme via research.