Unfortunate that Hanuman statue allowed on public land, says Delhi High Court

No spirituality can be attached to criminal activities, the Delhi High Court said Monday, observing that it was “unfortunate and painful” that a 108-foot Hanuman statue was allowed to be raised on public land.

The court — which had earlier directed the CBI to probe how the statue came to be built in Karol Bagh — asked the agency to ensure that the matter is dealt with seriously and stringent action is taken against law breakers.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said if prosecution is launched against any person, the court concerned shall ensure that the matter is dealt with expeditiously and the guilty are brought to book.

