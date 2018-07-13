Unacceptable to use students for fee: Arvind Kejriwal to Rabea school

Arvind Kejriwal interacting with the students of Rabea Girls Public School on Thursday. (Source: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal) Arvind Kejriwal interacting with the students of Rabea Girls Public School on Thursday. (Source: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

Written by Anshuman Singh

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday visited Rabea Girls Public School in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi, and spoke to the school management and the principal about the alleged confinement of 16 kindergarten students in the basement over non-payment of school fee. Kejriwal said they interacted with the principal, Naheed Usmani, and strictly warned her that this kind of treatment towards children would not be tolerated.

A case has been registered by police in the matter, and the Delhi government is also conducting an inquiry. “Use of students to take fees is completely wrong. Education is priority for our government. We have warned the principal that any such incident should not be repeated. Such behaviour by an educational institute is not acceptable at any cost. Strict action will be taken against those guilty. An inquiry would be conducted into the matter,” the CM said.

Usmani told Sisodia that the children were kept in the activity area so that when their parents come to pick them up, a discussion on fees could take place. Kejriwal and Sisodia also interacted with the affected students, their parents and teachers at the school. They were accompanied by Environment Minister Imran Hussain, the MLA from Ballimaran constituency — where the school is located.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, tweeted, “Such small and cute kids. Interacted with them and their parents this morning. They were kept in a room whole day by school authorities allegedly for not paying fee in time. Delhi government will take strong action against guilty.”

On Thursday, however, many senior students and alumni raised their voice in favour of the school and the management, saying that the students were not locked up as alleged. They said the girls were just segregated from the rest and asked to sit in the activity area — which, they claimed, is spacious and airy. Holding placards which said “don’t spread fake news” and “support Rabea”, the students claimed that the school has been maligned.

