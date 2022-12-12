scorecardresearch
Umar Khalid granted interim bail to attend sister’s wedding

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted Umar interim bail for one week which will start from December 23 and will have to surrender on the 30th of this month without seeking further extension.

Umar Khalid (ANI photo)

Two years since his arrest in an unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA) case connected to the northeast Delhi riots, former JNU student Umar Khalid will for the first time walk out of Tihar jail to attend his sister’s wedding following a Delhi court order.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted Umar interim bail for one week which will start from December 23 and will have to surrender on the 30th of this month without seeking further extension. A detailed order is expected in the case, even as the judge has said that he has imposed certain restrictions on Umar during the one week.

Umar had moved court seeking interim bail for 14 days to attend his sister’s wedding. His lawyers had orally told the court that he will not talk to the media or meet the public if allowed to attend his sister’s wedding.

The police told the court that Umar is “very likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in society and he may also influence witnesses.”

“However, despite the verification of the fact of solemnisation of marriage, the interim bail of the applicant is strongly opposed as he is facing very serious charges under UAPA and his regular bail application has been dismissed by this court and appeal thereof was dismissed by a division bench of the Delhi High Court,” the police reply said.

Umar was recently discharged in a riots case which dealt with a case of arson at a parking lot by a Delhi court observing that he faced similar allegations in a UAPA case.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 06:14:07 pm
Kerala culture minister accused of body-shaming actor in comment on Congress

