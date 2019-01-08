‘Tyre killers’ to check traffic violations in Noida’s Sector 77

In a bid to cut down on wrong side driving and U-turn violations, the Noida Authority Monday installed ‘tyre killers’ at the Sector 77 — North Eye Junction.

“In the last few months, a lot of accidents have been reported at certain junctions and crossings. In December 2018, a proposal was made to install ‘tyre killers’ in a few such areas. This is a pilot project and changes will take place as per the response. There was a stark change in the traffic pattern within a few hours of the installation, as no bike or vehicle was caught in the tyre trap,” said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager projects, Noida Authority.

The ‘tyre killers’ have an elevation similar to that of a speed-breaker, with a slope on one side and metal spikes on the other. They are being manufactured by a private agency for the Noida Authority.

Other stretches on the authority radar are Sector 76 Metro Station, Sector 61, Hosirpur U-turn and Sector 16A flyover.

EXPLAINED Pune tried it, faced concerns A similar ‘tyre killer’ was installed in Pune’s Amanora Park Town following “excessive vehicular commotion”. The metal strips were later removed, after traffic police wrote to authorities saying the spikes were “very sharp” and could “turn fatal”. It remains to be seen whether similar concerns are aired in Noida.

At the entrance to the roads, a warning signboard will be installed with a diagram of the ‘tyre killer’ to deter commuters from taking the wrong route.

In the initial days, Noida Authority supervisors will monitor violations, and Noida traffic police will take over later. In case vehicle tyres are deflated, the vehicles will be towed away, an authority official said.