Delhi: Two women dead as two buildings collapse in NCR amid heavy rain

At the site of the collapse in Greater Noida’s Bilaspur, where a woman died. Her husband was rescued. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) At the site of the collapse in Greater Noida’s Bilaspur, where a woman died. Her husband was rescued. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Two women died in two separate incidents of building collapse in Greater Noida’s Bilaspur and Ghaziabad’s Loni, amid heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR. On Saturday morning, a two-storey building in Loni’s Vijay Vihar came crashing down, its eight occupants still inside. “We managed to rescue seven people, including a woman… One woman died at the spot,” said Shyamveer Singh, SHO, Tronica City.

Police said the victim, Kaushalya (55), was working and living on the premises, which served as a printing press, along with the seven others who were rescued. “The house is right next to a nallah (drain). Due to the rain, it overflowed and water started seeping into the house and ruined the foundation. This probably led to the collapse,” said Singh.

An FIR has been filed against the building owner, who lives in Yamuna Vihar, at Tronica City police station. No arrest has been made so far. According to SHO Singh, after they received the call between 10.45-11 pm, four cranes, one hydra machine (to lift pillars) and 50-plus police personnel were dispatched to conduct the rescue operation. Twelve hours earlier, around 10.30 pm on Friday, a kachcha single-storey house in Bilaspur collapsed, killing a woman.

SHO, Dankaur, Farmood Ali Pundir said, “A 45-year-old woman, Shakeela, died while her husband was rescued. Their children were not in the house when it collapsed. No FIR has been filed as the house belonged to them.”

Police said the husband received minor injuries and was taken to Noida’s Kailash Hospital. “It was a temporary structure, so it crashed. I can’t say if it rained in the area or not, and if the rain led to the crash,” said the SHO.

Both incidents come five weeks after a collapse in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village killed nine, and another in Ghaziabad’s Misal Garhi left two dead.

