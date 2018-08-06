Two men make off with Rs 26 lakh from ATM

Two unidentified men allegedly siphoned off Rs 26 lakh from a private bank’s ATM kiosk in Seelampur. This is the third incident in the same district in the last eight months.

Police said the incident came to light on Saturday night, when the bank received a complaint that the ATM was not working. “They found that the miscreants allegedly took the money after putting two key passwords, and taking the dispenser-cum-presenter tray,” said a senior officer.

Police claimed the ATM did not have a guard.

