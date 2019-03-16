Delhi: Two men loot people using lighter shaped like a pistol

A pistol-shaped lighter and pollution masks were among the items two Ghaziabad residents used to rob several people in Gurgaon and Delhi over the last two months, said police. The men, who lured people into their car under the pretext of offering them a lift, were arrested near NH-48 Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sumit (26) and Sandeep Sharma (24), both residents of Ghaziabad. While Sharma worked as a delivery boy with an online retail website, Sonu was recently released from prison.

“The accused would lure people into their car by offering them a lift, and then threaten them with the lighter, claiming they would shoot them if they did not part with their valuables. The accused would tape their mouths and tie up their hands to reduce any resistance,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

They have been remanded in police custody for three days, the PRO said.