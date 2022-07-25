Two labourers killed, one injured after soil caves in at plot in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur

July 25, 2022 11:51:29 am
Two labourers were killed and one was injured after a soil cave-in led to the collapse of a boundary wall at an under-construction plot in Begumpur Khatola in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur area Sunday evening, the police said.
According to officers, the incident was reported around 5.15 pm on Sunday when some construction labourers were working in the basement area of the plot. “The plot shared a boundary wall with a scaffolding company. As the basement was being dug, soil caved in and three labourers got buried underneath the soil. They were rushed to Civil Hospital where two were declared dead. The third labourer was referred to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” said a police officer.
The police identified the deceased individuals as Bihar natives Akram, 34, a native of Janatpur village of Araria district, and Majoor Alam, 30, who hailed from Purnia district. Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. The injured person was identified as Madan, 25, from Bihar’s Khagaria district. Officers said the deceased had been living on rent premises in the Khandsa area.
Inspector Sandeep, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said, “We have informed the families of the victims and they are on their way to Gurgaon from Bihar. Their statement will be recorded. A case is yet to be registered.”
