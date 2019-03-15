Delhi: Two held for killing 6-year-old

Five days after a six-year-old boy was shot dead in Inderpuri, police arrested the two main accused, Karthik Ramalingam (26) and Kushank Naidu (25), from Rohini Thursday and recovered an illegal weapon from their possession.

On March 9, in a bid to take revenge on a gym owner after an argument, Karthik and Kushank fired inside and outside the gym. Prince Kumar (6), who peeked out of the window of his house located above the gym, died after a bullet hit him.

“The accused said they fired indiscriminately as they couldn’t find the gym owner. While leaving, they noticed a boy looking at them from the window of a room above the gym. Ramalingam then shot the child, killing him,” said Rajiv Ranjan, Additional CP (Crime). Police said “they shot the boy to eliminate witnesses”.

The duo were arrested by a team led by Inspector Mukesh Antil and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered. Police said the accused are nephews of Shakti Naidu, who is lodged in Tihar Jail.