Two flyover projects worth Rs 700 cr approved in capital

To decongest two busy and heavily choked areas of the national capital, the Delhi government Tuesday approved two new corridor development and flyover projects worth Rs 724.36 crore in East and West Delhi. The flyovers will be completed in 18 months.

The two mega projects will come up in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh and East Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT. The government has approved a Rs 353.32 crore budget for a corridor development and street connectivity plan between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover. The second flyover will be constructed between Anand Vihar road-over-bridge and Apsara Border at a cost of Rs 372.04 crore. Anand Vihar is a congested area owing to the presence of railway station, Metro and ISBT. It will become a transport hub with the upcoming rapid rail station, and will serve as a key interchanging station.

The projects were approved by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Expenditure Finance Committee meeting held Tuesday. “Lakhs of commuters will benefit from the flyover and corridor. These projects will eliminate the traffic problems by increasing the capacity of existing roads, and will make them safer. The Kejriwal government is working on a war footing to identify traffic hotspots to decongest roads, beautify them and provide a better experience to commuters of Delhi as well as those from other states,” said Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio.

The stretch between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover is an arterial part of the Ring Road that connects South Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of NCR with North Delhi.

“The one-way flyovers and low capacity intersections here lead to heavy traffic jams creating problems for commuters and nearby residential colonies. In such a situation, a corridor development will help in decongestion of traffic,” said officials.