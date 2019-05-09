Two cow carcasses found in Trilokpuri : Hit by sealing, dairy business had resumed after 3-month break

“I earn my bread and butter because of these cows… and today I found them in a pool of blood. They were killed with such cruelty,” said Rai Singh (55), with tears in his eyes.

Owner of a dairy in Trilokpuri area, Singh had 15 cows before the incident.

“I bought them (the two cows) for Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 each less than a year ago. One was called Chaiwali because I got her from a tea seller; she was pregnant. The other was called Peeli because of its colour,” said Singh.

It was on Monday that Singh resumed his dairy business after three months. He claimed the dairy, which has been around for over five decades, had been “sealed by the civic body”, and business only resumed two days before two of his 15 cows were found dead.

Early Wednesday morning, when Singh woke up to milk the cows, he realised two were missing and went looking for them. Police have filed an FIR against unknown persons.

Even as the family refused to stoke communal fires, a group of men and women protested outside Pandav Nagar police station, raising slogans against the minority community.