‘Tuktuk was ambitious, steadfast, perfect’: How family remembers Twisha

Twisha wanted to be different. She was independent, ambitious and steadfast, someone who cared for everyone around her — that’s how her cousin, Priyanka Sharma (33), remembered the actor-model.

On May 12, Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh, have since been booked for dowry death among other charges.

Sitting near the garden inside 16th Gaur City Avenue in Noida on Tuesday, Priyanka recalled: “When we were at school, I remember how she brought a whole group of her friends to learn dance from me. She wanted to experiment with things. She was always vocal and active in all her endeavours.”