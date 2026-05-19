‘Tuktuk was ambitious, steadfast, perfect’: How family remembers Twisha

Twisha wanted to be different. She was independent, ambitious and steadfast, someone who cared for everyone around her — that’s how her cousin, Priyanka Sharma (33), remembered the actor-model.
On May 12, Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh, have since been booked for dowry death among other charges.
Sitting near the garden inside 16th Gaur City Avenue in Noida on Tuesday, Priyanka recalled: “When we were at school, I remember how she brought a whole group of her friends to learn dance from me. She wanted to experiment with things. She was always vocal and active in all her endeavours.”
Priyanka and her mother, Dr Madhu Sharma, were holding up placards demanding justice for Twisha.
The family, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, had first shifted to Pune where Twisha completed her school and graduation. They then moved to Noida.
“My uncle and aunt are very open-minded, they never forced their children to do anything,” said Priyanka. “Twisha had full freedom — right from pursuing modelling to studying an MBA. When she won the Miss Pune title in 2012, it was a very proud moment.”
SHe recalled how Twisha met her husband, Samarth, through a dating app, after which their families got involved. “She told us, ‘I’m talking to this person, now you decide what to do next.’ Both families met in May, and… the wedding was finalised,” she said.
Priyanka also recalled Twisha’s career progression: she had featured in advertisements for Dove and L’Oréal, travelled to Australia for a film shoot just before the Covid-19 pandemic, and later reinvented herself with a corporate marketing role where she addressed college students.
“She would send us photos and videos from her set… telling us to promote the film when it was released… When the Covid lockdown hit, she switched jobs and took up a marketing gig for an MNC… She used to visit colleges and deliver speeches as part of her job.”
She was perfect, said Priyanka.
After marriage, she claimed Twisha lost her spark. The sisters met for the last time in March for Twisha’s younger brother’s wedding. “It was evident something had changed,” said Priyanka. “It was like life had been sucked out of her.”
“She was no longer the cheerful, playful, care-free Tuktuk after her marriage… she was standing rather in a corner, fulfilling her duties… she’d even lost weight,” said Priyanka.
Dr. Madhu, meanwhile, cried as she recalled the allegations made by Twisha’s mother-in-law. “Twisha used to say that ‘I’m married now, and soon will make you a grandmother…’,” she said. “My family should get justice,” she demanded.