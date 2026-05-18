Twisha’s friends in Delhi protest recall memories, and ‘red flags’ post wedding

The protestors added that they want the case transferred to Delhi and another post-mortem in AIIMS Delhi. (Express Photo)

A handful of Twisha Sharma’s friends, family and well-wishers, makeshift protest boards in their hands, gathered on a Monday afternoon at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

A week ago, all of them were shocked to hear of Twisha’s untimely death, barely five months after her wedding. For most of them, there were hardly any warning signs.

Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. (Special Arrangement/Image enhanced using AI) Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. (Special Arrangement/Image enhanced using AI)

“We were not aware at all that she was going through a tough time,” Priyanka Sharma, Twisha’s cousin, told The Indian Express. “She probably thought she could deal with the problems herself,” she said. Priyanka added that it was unbelievable that Twisha could die by suicide. “We have seen these things happen before and Twisha would always tell me that there is always a solution, that suicide is not an answer… she was such a cheerful and carefree soul. There is no way she could have done this,” she said.