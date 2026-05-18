Twisha’s friends in Delhi protest recall memories, and ‘red flags’ post wedding

A handful of Twisha Sharma’s friends, family and well-wishers, makeshift protest boards in their hands, gathered on a Monday afternoon at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
A week ago, all of them were shocked to hear of Twisha’s untimely death, barely five months after her wedding. For most of them, there were hardly any warning signs.
“We were not aware at all that she was going through a tough time,” Priyanka Sharma, Twisha’s cousin, told The Indian Express. “She probably thought she could deal with the problems herself,” she said. Priyanka added that it was unbelievable that Twisha could die by suicide. “We have seen these things happen before and Twisha would always tell me that there is always a solution, that suicide is not an answer… she was such a cheerful and carefree soul. There is no way she could have done this,” she said.
Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Police have registered an FIR against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who served as a district judge in Bhopal before her retirement in February 2023.
The FIR includes charges related to dowry death, dowry harassment and other provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.
Twisha’s family has said her in-laws wield influence in Bhopal and this could interfere with the investigation. “We were told that no advocate in Bhopal is willing to represent Twisha’s parents. When the police came to their house, they touched Giribala’s feet. We also heard that some advocates tried to assault her brother, Harshit,” alleged Priyanka.
The protestors added that they want the case transferred to Delhi and another post-mortem in AIIMS Delhi.
Samira, a friend of Twisha who knew her from her modeling days in Pune, said some red flags were brushed aside before the tragedy.
“Two months before the wedding, she told me that her in-laws had asked her to remove all her pictures from social media. She removed everything from her account, but since she’s a model, some of her pictures were published by other outlets. We had no right to get them removed,” said Samira.
The friend said that she and Twisha tried reaching out to the agencies to get the pictures removed, but received no response. “They kept pushing her over it and taunting her… at the time we brushed it aside thinking they were just conservative,” said Samira.
After the wedding, Samira said, Twisha fell out of touch with all her friends. “We kept texting and calling her but she wouldn’t respond. Her last text to me was, ‘Karti hu call, busy hu (I’ll call you later, a little busy)’. I let it go because they were newlyweds…maybe they were preparing for their honeymoon,” said Samira.
After receiving the news of her death, Samira reached out to Twisha’s mother, who showed her the texts Twisha had sent to her. “She told her mother how unbearable it had become. She wanted to come back home. Her parents were making preparations to bring her back,” she said.
Samira described Twisha as cheerful and full of life. “Her laugh… she didn’t care to be prim and proper. Her laugh was so loud and infectious,” she said.