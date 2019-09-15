Trying to stop man, his wife from fighting, woman shot at

A 22-year-old woman was shot at, allegedly by a man, when she tried to stop him and his wife from fighting, said police. Police said the woman was standing on the balcony of her third-floor apartment at Soubhagya Apartments in Outer Delhi’s Narela Friday. The accused fired the shot from the balcony of the first-floor house in the same apartment complex.

Police said the accused, Javed, was fighting with his wife, when the victim, Rachna intervened. Javed then shot at the woman and fled from the spot.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Outer) said: “We received a call around 10:05 pm about the incident. Rachna was rushed to a nearby hospital, and is stable after primary treatment. A team has been deployed to catch the man. Javed has a criminal record and had been arrested earlier .”

Police said the accused had come to meet his wife at her parents’ home. He fought with her after she refused to go with him.

“Javed’s wife had left his house and moved in with her parents. On Friday night, when I was at home, Javed came and forced her to go with him. We also heard that he was beating his wife. I then heard a gunshot. I went out and saw Rachna with a bullet injury. She told me Javed had shot her in the stomach. My husband saw Javed fleeing in his car, and we called police,” said Bhavna, a neighbour.

Rachna was with her two-year-old son inside the house when the incident took place, said police.