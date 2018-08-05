Trolled online, man files complaint with police, suggests role of wife

The complainant said the harassment started with 17 phone calls, with the caller hurling obscenities and abuses. “Later, I started getting obscene messages and abuses on my Facebook wall,” he said. (Representational Image) The complainant said the harassment started with 17 phone calls, with the caller hurling obscenities and abuses. “Later, I started getting obscene messages and abuses on my Facebook wall,” he said. (Representational Image)

Fed up with incessant trolling, an optometry educator has approached police claiming that he was being humiliated on social networking websites and WhatsApp groups. The man filed a complaint at Defence Colony police station, following which a case under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered. Police have not made any arrests so far as they are still going through the accounts and messages.

“The complainant has named his wife as an accused but the FIR has been registered against unknown people as it is difficult to ascertain the identity of the accused. The complainant has identified some Facebook accounts and submitted the evidence in a CD,” said a police officer.

The complainant said the harassment started with 17 phone calls, with the caller hurling obscenities and abuses. “Later, I started getting obscene messages and abuses on my Facebook wall,” he said.

Among the evidence submitted to police are screenshots of the alleged abuse. In many of the screenshots, the accused have made memes using his photographs.

