Thursday, July 12, 2018
Transgender arrested for ‘kidnapping, castrating’ man

As per the FIR lodged on December 12 last year in Khajoori Khas, the victim said he worked with a jaagran group.

Police said the accused, Bijalee, has previously been involved in three such cases, and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court after the victim filed an FIR. (Representational Image) 
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 35-year-old transgender for allegedly kidnapping and castrating a man in northeast Delhi’s Khajoori Khas. Police said the accused, Bijalee, has previously been involved in three such cases, and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court after the victim filed an FIR. JCP (crime) Alok Kumar said Bijalee was arrested from Loni Road Thursday. “He used to operate in northwest and eastern parts of Delhi,” said Kumar.

Police said Bijalee has previously been involved in cases of kidnapping, attempt to murder and theft in Swaroop Nagar, Khajoori Khas and Bhalswa Dairy. As per the FIR lodged on December 12 last year in Khajoori Khas, the victim said he worked with a jaagran group. On the day of the incident, he was kidnapped by Bijalee and two others in a car.

