Top 5 preferred courses in Delhi University so far this admission season

Delhi University (DU) has 79 undergraduate programmes on offer but a day before registration for admission closes, only five of these feature in the 50 college-programme combinations that the highest number of aspirants have listed as a choice till now.

As of 4 pm on Sunday, a break-up of the 50 college-programme combinations reveals the following preference – B.Com in 21 colleges and B.Com (Honours) in 14 colleges, together making up 35 of the 50. The list also features B.A. (Hons) in English in eight colleges, B.A. (Hons) in Political Science in five colleges and B.A. (Honours) in History in two colleges.

B.Com appears to be the most opted-for programme so far. Eight of the 10 combinations listed the highest number of times have B.Com, including in relatively less prominent off-campus colleges such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Dyal Singh College and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce.

Registrations for undergraduate admissions to DU will close at 5 pm Monday and the preferences listed by the candidates will get locked. The university has not yet notified the date on which it will release the merit list based on the scores of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The allocation of seats to candidates will be done on the basis of the preferences they have listed and their position on the merit list. Based on their position on the merit list, a candidate will be allotted the highest possible preference they have listed. The numbers cited here show the total number of candidates who have listed a particular combination in their list of preferences. What they do not indicate is where they feature on the candidate’s preference list – meaning that they do not indicate how many students have listed a combination as a top preference, or as a lower preference.

As of 4 pm Sunday, the 10 combinations listed by the most number of candidates were B.Com at Ramjas College (44,429), Kirori Mal College (44,393), Sri Venkateswara College (42,599), Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (41,937), Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (39,939), Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (39,209), Dyal Singh College (38,166) and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (38,120); and B.A. (Hons) in English at Hindu College (38,674) and Hansraj College (38,345).