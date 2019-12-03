Told me he was bored, wanted to go for a ride: Family of Delhi teen dead in accident

The scooter rammed the pavement and the victims were thrown off the vehicle. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The scooter rammed the pavement and the victims were thrown off the vehicle. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

For as long as Mohd Javed (33) can remember, his son Hamza Malik (15) spent his evenings with his cousin Mohd Saad (14) and friend Osama Malik (17). The inseparable trio would whizz past Delhi Gate on a two-wheeler, share meals, and return home late evening. On Saturday night, the three didn’t make it home after their two-wheeler allegedly rammed the pavement, sending them flying into a pole. Police said the three boys were not wearing helmets, and the impact killed them.

On Monday, their homes at Turkman Gate in Darya Ganj were shrouded in grief and shock. While the families insist the boys were being chased by a police van, DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We have scanned CCTV footage and have not found any such evidence to show this.”

Around 11.30 pm Saturday, the bodies of the three boys were found roughly 10 feet away from the mangled scooter, said family members.

A senior officer said, “An FSL team was called and they noted down skid marks of the two-wheeler on the pavement, the pole and the road. They also took blood samples. As per the FSL team, the boys were speeding.”

Saad’s mother Afshah Begum (30) claimed that despite repeated attempts, police have not shared the CCTV footage of the area with the families. “I believe they were being chased by police because they didn’t have helmets. Why else would they drive so fast?” she claimed.

Two days after the incident, friends, family and neighbours gathered at their modest homes, where Hamza dreamt of becoming a doctor, Saad wondered if engineering was his calling, and Osama learnt the Quran.

Police are investigating who was riding the two-wheeler, though prima facie it appears that it was being driven by Hamza. Police claimed the two-wheeler is owned by his grandfather.

“He had recently learnt how to drive the scooter. He borrowed his uncle’s and grandfather’s two-wheeler to practise and would often take his friends for a ride. The scooter was bought six months ago for his grandfather but since he didn’t use it much, Hamza started riding it,” said Javed.

On Saturday, the families said that they last saw their children around 11 pm. “He told me that he was getting bored at the function and wanted to go out with his friends. I told him not to go far as it would be unsafe… he said he would be back in 20-30 minutes,” said Manzoor Ahmed, Osama’s father.

Ahmed said that he tried to call his son after 11.30 pm but his phone was switched off. Later, the families received a call from an eyewitness and the police about the accident.

