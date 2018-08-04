To increase safety on streets, over 1,000 CCTVs to be installed across Gurgaon

This was announced during the first meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday. This was announced during the first meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday.

Gurgaon officials expect that safety and security situation across the city will massively improve over the coming months, with the installation of over 1,000 cameras that will capture everything, from crimes to traffic violations, and assist in bringing those at fault to book. The first phase of this project will be completed in nine months, and will see 600 km of road area being covered along the Gurgaon-Manesar stretch.

This was announced during the first meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday.

According to officials, a total of 1,926 CCTVs will be installed at 358 points in the city, and will be linked to a central camera command control centre. In addition, devices that have already been installed at government and private organisations, and at shopping malls in the city, will also be linked to the system.

“CCTVs, connected through fibre cables to a central command control centre, will be installed across Gurgaon and Manesar. There will be around 60,000 cameras which will keep an eye on the city and help maintain law and order,” said Khattar. The project is estimated to cost Rs 65 crore. Footage from the cameras will be stored for seven days, and in the command control centre for 30 days.

The task of installing fibre cables for this purpose has already begun, with officials saying these cables will enable the use of all kinds of smart services in the city, while also helping to curb crimes and issue e-challans to those violating traffic rules.

Apart from this, multiple other projects received the CM’s nod, including the proposal to change the name of the 16-year-old Leisure Valley Park to Maharana Pratap Swarna Jayanti Park.

